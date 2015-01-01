|
Haghish EF, Laeng B, Czajkowski N. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1216483.
Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation
37780152
INTRODUCTION: False positives in retrospective binary suicide attempt classification models are commonly attributed to sheer classification error. However, when machine learning suicide attempt classification models are trained with a multitude of psycho-socio-environmental factors and achieve high accuracy in suicide risk assessment, false positives may turn out to be at high risk of developing suicidal behavior or attempting suicide in the future. Thus, they may be better viewed as "true alarms," relevant for a suicide prevention program. In this study, using large population-based longitudinal dataset, we examine three hypotheses: (1) false positives, compared to the true negatives, are at higher risk of suicide attempt in future, (2) the suicide attempts risk for the false positives increase as a function of increase in specificity threshold; and (3) as specificity increases, the severity of risk factors between false positives and true positives becomes more similar.
Language: en
adolescents; suicide attempt; suicide risk; classification error; false positive