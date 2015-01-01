|
OBJECTIVES: The humidifier disinfectant catastrophe in South Korea was a social disaster caused by toxic chemical substances. The present study aimed to examine the relationships between psychological symptoms and adaptive life functioning in survivors of humidifier disinfectants. This study examined the differential effects of psychological symptoms on life adjustment between survivors of humidifier disinfectant and the general population.
survivors; adaptive life functioning; humidifier disinfectant; psychological symptoms; social disaster; somatic complaints