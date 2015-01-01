Abstract

BACKGROUND: Seafaring is a demanding profession that exposes individuals to unique health risks and challenges. This study investigates risk classification patterns among seafarers who underwent physical and medical examination at the Nordic Medical Clinic, a pre-employment clinic in the Philippines.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The analysis involved data obtained from medical records, including demographic information, diagnoses, medical risk classification, corresponding management, and occupational details. medical risk classification, based on guidelines from the Philippine Department of Labour and Employment, categorised fit to work seafarers into risk class A, B, or C. Descriptive statistics and statistical tests, with a significance level set at p < 0.05, were utilised for data analysis using R Studio (version 4.2.3).



RESULTS: The study population consisted of 11,831 seafarers seen at the Nordic Medical Clinic between 2018 and 2022. The results revealed a significant proportion of seafarers falling into higher risk classifications, with risk class C being the most prevalent at 48.16%. Pre-employment medical examinations (PEME) to fit to work duration demonstrated a significant association with risk classification, revealing that lower-risk classes had shorter fit-to-work times compared to higher-risk classes. Moreover, risk classification exhibited uneven distribution across specific demographic and occupational characteristics, with older seafarers, males, married individuals, and those in higher-ranking positions having a higher proportion of risk class C.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings highlight the need for comprehensive and customised pre-boarding medical screening standards for seafarers based on factors such as their specific role, vessel type, voyage, contract length, and work location. Moreover, health implementation of health promotion and preventive strategies that are based on the specific occupational and demographic needs of the seafarers are needed.

