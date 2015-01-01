SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Huerte MS, Lubaton C, Tongson M, Mendoza M, Rojo R, Ornos EDB. Int. Marit. Health 2023; 74(3): 143-152.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, International Maritime Health Association, Publisher Via Medica)

DOI

10.5603/imh.96652

PMID

37781939

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Seafaring is a demanding profession that exposes individuals to unique health risks and challenges. This study investigates risk classification patterns among seafarers who underwent physical and medical examination at the Nordic Medical Clinic, a pre-employment clinic in the Philippines.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: The analysis involved data obtained from medical records, including demographic information, diagnoses, medical risk classification, corresponding management, and occupational details. medical risk classification, based on guidelines from the Philippine Department of Labour and Employment, categorised fit to work seafarers into risk class A, B, or C. Descriptive statistics and statistical tests, with a significance level set at p < 0.05, were utilised for data analysis using R Studio (version 4.2.3).

RESULTS: The study population consisted of 11,831 seafarers seen at the Nordic Medical Clinic between 2018 and 2022. The results revealed a significant proportion of seafarers falling into higher risk classifications, with risk class C being the most prevalent at 48.16%. Pre-employment medical examinations (PEME) to fit to work duration demonstrated a significant association with risk classification, revealing that lower-risk classes had shorter fit-to-work times compared to higher-risk classes. Moreover, risk classification exhibited uneven distribution across specific demographic and occupational characteristics, with older seafarers, males, married individuals, and those in higher-ranking positions having a higher proportion of risk class C.

CONCLUSIONS: Our findings highlight the need for comprehensive and customised pre-boarding medical screening standards for seafarers based on factors such as their specific role, vessel type, voyage, contract length, and work location. Moreover, health implementation of health promotion and preventive strategies that are based on the specific occupational and demographic needs of the seafarers are needed.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Male; Ships; Employment; Philippines; occupational health; *Naval Medicine/methods; Nordic Medical Clinic; Physical Examination; pre-employment medical examinations (PEME) to fit to work; risk classification; seafarers; Workplace

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print