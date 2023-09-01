|
Zhu M, Jia P, Yang G, Song L, Hu Y, Wang B. J. Colloid. Interface Sci. 2023; 653(Pt B): 1112-1122.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37783011
In this study, core-shell structured piperazine pyrophosphate (PAPP) is designed to enhance the fire safety and mechanical property of styrenic thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) composites. The PAPP is microencapsulated with carbon nanotube modified melamine-formaldehyde resin to prepare core-shell structured flame retardants (MT@PAPP). Due to the excellent compatibility between the MT@PAPP and TPE matrix, the mechanical property of TPE/MT@PAPP is improved. Compared with TPE, the peak heat release rate and peak smoke production rate of TPE/MT@PAPP are decreased by 78.5% and 60.0%, respectively. Thus, the core-shell structured piperazine pyrophosphate microcapsule strategy provides an excellent approach to obtain high-performance TPE composites.
Language: en
Core-shell structure; Dispersion state; Fire safety; Mechanical property; TPE