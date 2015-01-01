Abstract

BACKGROUND: It is vital to assess whether research on psychological or psychiatric states using validated questionnaires is still lagging in low- and middle-income countries and to what degree, and to continue to assess the psychometric properties of the most informative questionnaires.



METHODS: We performed a bibliometric analysis of Web of Science Core Collection for all years to determine the number of studies performed in each country that used an inventory or a questionnaire on aggression, anxiety, depression, borderline personality, narcissism, self-harm, shame, or childhood trauma. We conducted a simple observational analysis of distributions by countries to derive the main overall conclusions, assisted by ChatGPT to test its ability to summarise and interpret this type of information. We also carried out a study in Croatia to examine some psychometric properties of five commonly used questionnaires, using Cronbach's α coefficient and zero-order correlations.



RESULTS: We observed a concentration of research activity in a few high-income countries, primarily the United States and several European nations, suggesting a robust research infrastructure and a strong emphasis on studying psychological and psychiatric states within their population. In contrast, low- and middle-income countries were notably under-represented in research on psychological and psychiatric states, although the gap seems to be closing in some countries. Turkey, Iran, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, India, Malaysia and Pakistan have been consistently contributing an increasing number of studies and catching up with the most research-intensive high-income countries. The national case study in Croatia confirmed adequate psychometric properties of the most frequently used questionnaires.



CONCLUSIONS: Addressing research gaps in low- and middle-income countries is crucial, because relying solely on research from high-income countries may not fully capture the nuances of psychological and psychiatric states within diverse populations. To bridge this gap, it is essential to prioritise mental health research in low-resource settings, provide training and resources to local researchers, and establish international collaborations. Such efforts can lead to the development of culturally valid questionnaires, an improved understanding of psychological and psychiatric states in diverse contexts, and the creation of effective interventions to promote mental well-being on a global scale.

