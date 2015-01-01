|
BDSM (bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, and sexual sadism and masochism) is a sexual interest and, for some, a sexual orientation.1 By definition, BDSM is consensual. Sexual violence is characterized by intentional nonconsensual sexual behavior. Perpetrators of sexual violence often disregard the desires and boundaries of their partners and use force to overcome any resistance.
Sexual Violence; BDSM; Consent Violations; paraphilias