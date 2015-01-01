Abstract

BDSM (bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, and sexual sadism and masochism) is a sexual interest and, for some, a sexual orientation.1 By definition, BDSM is consensual. Sexual violence is characterized by intentional nonconsensual sexual behavior. Perpetrators of sexual violence often disregard the desires and boundaries of their partners and use force to overcome any resistance.



Although BDSM is consensual, BDSM participants may engage in nonconsensual acts at times, just as a rapist may engage in consensual intercourse at times. The difference between coitus and rape is consent, and the difference between BDSM and sexual violence is also consent. The differences between BDSM and sexual violence are important and can have significant legal consequences (criminal and civil) as well as psychological ramifications for the individuals involved.



Due to similarities in the appearance and results of the activities, it can be difficult to ascertain whether BDSM acts were consensual. The present article is an attempt to familiarize clinicians with some basic information to distinguish sexual violence from BDSM. This article also may facilitate the clinician's cultural competence when interacting with the BDSM community.

