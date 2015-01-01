Abstract

Reducing the number of deaths by suicide is an important area in public health. Several factors, including excessive workload demands and burnout, mean that healthcare staff such as nurses are at higher risk of death by suicide compared with people working in other occupations. This article explores the contributory factors involved in suicide among healthcare professionals and outlines some of the methods that nurses can use to enquire about suicide risk with their colleagues. It also details appropriate interventions that nurses can use to reduce the risk of suicide among their colleagues. The authors aim to increase nurses' understanding of their role in suicide prevention in the healthcare workforce.

