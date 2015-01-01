SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rees H, Hallett N. Nurs. Stand. (1987) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Royal College of Nursing)

DOI

10.7748/ns.2023.e12178

PMID

37779322

Abstract

Reducing the number of deaths by suicide is an important area in public health. Several factors, including excessive workload demands and burnout, mean that healthcare staff such as nurses are at higher risk of death by suicide compared with people working in other occupations. This article explores the contributory factors involved in suicide among healthcare professionals and outlines some of the methods that nurses can use to enquire about suicide risk with their colleagues. It also details appropriate interventions that nurses can use to reduce the risk of suicide among their colleagues. The authors aim to increase nurses' understanding of their role in suicide prevention in the healthcare workforce.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; suicide; stress; self-harm; burnout; occupational health; morale; occupational stress; professional; staff welfare; suicidal intent; workforce; workload

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print