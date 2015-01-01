|
Citation
Sutar R, Kumar A, Yadav V. Psychiatry Res. 2023; 329: e115492.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37783094
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a multifaceted event precipitated by underlying biopsychosocial risk factors. Evidence for various psychiatric morbidities underlying suicidality through Psychological Autopsy (PA) is established in case-control studies. However, considering the possible geographical variations and the limited number of studies from developing countries, the estimates of such risk factors across the world could provide great insight into their comparative prevalence and assist in targeting the prevention of suicide.
Language: en
Keywords
Prevention; Suicide; Depression; Mental disorders; Psychological autopsy; Psychosomatic