Abstract

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-022-01925-y, published online 05 January 2023



In the Usage Notes section of the Data Descriptor, the last paragraph contained inaccurate information regarding the project accession numbers in the GEO database for the raw data, with the accession number "GSE198074" repeated twice. The correct details are as follows:



Raw data is stored in the database in FASTQ format (uploaded in Gene Expression Omnibus). Subject accession number: GSE207078 for bTBl; GSE198074 for Sham.



This has been updated in the pdf and HTML versions of the article.

