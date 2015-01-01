Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violence is common in emergency departments and is also increasing in primary care settings. It is important to research the factors that cause violence to prevent incidents.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study is to determine the frequency, causes, and effects of violence in the workplace of primary care physicians in a province in Turkey.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted among 303 family physicians working in Family Health Centers. The subjects completed a questionnaire consisting of questions designed to elicit healthcare professionals' perspectives on violence. The analysis was performed using SPSS 15.0 software, with p < 0.05 considered significant.



RESULTS: The participants' mean age was 48.05±6.11. The majority (82%) stated that they had been subjected to violence throughout their professional life. Although the rate of exposure to violence was 56.4% in the previous year, they did not report these incidents to the appropriate authorities. The main reason for failing to report violent acts was "not caring" (40.1%). Respondents who believed "violent incidents should be reported" were under 50 years old (p = 0.045). The impact of violence on their lives was expressed as "losing interest in their profession" (40.8%). The most commonly cited cause of violence was "educational problems" (74.9%).



CONCLUSION: Violence is prevalent in primary healthcare settings. It is suggested that there can be numerous reasons for violence, primarily a lack of education, and its effects, such as professional disengagement, are notable. Measures should be implemented to provide physicians with safe working conditions and reduce the risk of violence.

Language: en