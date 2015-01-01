Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund Botswana compensates claimants who lose their incomes due to road traffic accidents. In Botswana, road traffic accidents are becoming more frequent, and the MVA Fund is experiencing escalating claims. We describe the demographic characteristics of loss of income (LOI) claimants of the MVA Fund Botswana. We assess whether demographic characteristics are related to return to work (RTW).



OBJECTIVE: We retrospectively reviewed records of MVA Fund claimants and extracted demographic information. We investigated the demographic profile and the relationship between demographic information and RTW.



METHODS: We reviewed 432 LOI claims received by MVA Fund from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2020. We descriptively analysed the demographic profiles of claimants. We used a univariate analysis and multivariate logistic regression to determine the association between independent demographic variables and the dependent variable, RTW.



RESULTS: MVA Fund claimants were on average 37-years-old. Claimants were mostly from low-income socio-economic backgrounds. RTW was significantly associated with injury severity, type of injury, and having a RTW plan offer. The final predictors of RTW, using logistic regression, were time away from work and severity of injury.



CONCLUSION: In Botswana, claimants who had severe injuries and who stayed away from work for longer were less likely to RTW. The MVA Fund Botswana must recognise the demographic profiles of claimants which are likely to influence RTW.

