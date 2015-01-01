|
Citation
|
Modise GL, Uys PK, Masenge A, du Plooy E. Work 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, IOS Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37781840
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund Botswana compensates claimants who lose their incomes due to road traffic accidents. In Botswana, road traffic accidents are becoming more frequent, and the MVA Fund is experiencing escalating claims. We describe the demographic characteristics of loss of income (LOI) claimants of the MVA Fund Botswana. We assess whether demographic characteristics are related to return to work (RTW).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
absenteeism; Return to work; administrative claims; case management; insurance claims; traumatic injuries