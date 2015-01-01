Abstract

This study examined the prevalence and perception of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and factors associated with GBV among in-school Ethiopian adolescents. This cross-sectional quantitative study was conducted in Addis Ababa with 1,014 male and female adolescents aged 15-19. We examined differences by sex using the two-sample test of proportions and used multiple regression models to identify factors associated with GBV. Male respondents reported higher acceptability of GBV, while the overall mean empowerment construct was higher among females. Older adolescents (AOR: 1.43, 95% CI: 1.21, 1.69) and females (AOR: 2.15, 95% CI: 1.46, 3.14) were significantly more likely to experience sexual violence, and males were more likely to experience physical violence (AOR: 3.71, 95% CI: 2.15, 6.39). The study emphasizes the need for urgent multisectoral engagement to prevent and respond to GBV among adolescents. Tailored, school-related interventions may be an important means to address, prevent, and refer survivors of GBV.

