Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Risk of suicidal ideation and suicidal behaviors greatly increases during adolescence, and rates have risen dramatically over the past two decades. However, few risk factors or biomarkers predictive of suicidal ideation or attempted suicide have been identified in adolescents. Neuroimaging correlates hold potential for early identification of adolescents at increased risk of suicidality and risk stratification for those at high risk of suicide attempt.



METHODS: In this systematic review, we evaluated neural regions and networks associated with suicidal ideation and suicide attempt in adolescents derived from magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) studies. A total of 28 articles were included in this review.



RESULTS: After descriptively synthesizing the literature, we propose the Emotional paiN and social Disconnect (END) model of adolescent suicidality and present two key neural circuits: (1) the emotional/mental pain circuit and (2) the social disconnect/distortion circuit. In the END model, the emotional pain circuit-consisting of the cerebellum, amygdala, and hippocampus-shows similar aberrations in adolescents with suicidal ideation as in those with a history of a suicide attempt (but to a smaller degree). The social disconnect circuit is unique to adolescent suicide attempters and includes the lateral orbitofrontal cortex (OFC), the temporal gyri, and the connections between them.



CONCLUSION: Our proposed END brain model of suicidal behavior in youth, if confirmed by future prospective studies, can have implications for clinical goals of early detection, risk stratification, and intervention development. Treatments that target emotional pain and social disconnect may be ideal interventions for reducing suicidality in adolescents.

