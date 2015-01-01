Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and mental health problems are interrelated. However, less is known about this relationship in incarcerated women and how self-esteem impacts this relationship.



OBJECTIVE: To investigate the relationship between ACEs and mental health problems (traumatic stress, depression, and anxiety) in incarcerated women with opioid use disorder (OUD) and, the possible role of self-esteem as a mediator of the relationship. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Incarcerated women (N = 500) were randomly selected from eight Kentucky jails, screened for OUD, and interviewed by research staff.



METHODS: Regression analyses and mediation models were used to examine the relationship between ACEs, mental health, and self-esteem.



RESULTS: ACEs were positively correlated with present mental health problems (traumatic stress, r = 0.407, p < .001; depression, r = 0.177, p < .001; and anxiety, r = 0.213, p < .001) and negatively correlated with current self-esteem (r = -0.241, p < .001). Linear regression analyses established that ACEs and self-esteem were significantly related to all three mental health variables of interest. Additionally, self-esteem mediated the relationship between ACEs and mental health.



CONCLUSION: This study shows that incarcerated women's experiences with ACEs are significantly related to poor mental health. Self-esteem plays a critical role in this relationship.

Language: en