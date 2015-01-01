Abstract

The national shortage of child psychiatrists has resulted in the necessity of primary care providers (PCPs) managing increased mental health concerns of youth. The Wisconsin Child Psychiatry Consultation Program (WI CPCP) is one of several programs throughout the United States which provide PCPs with education, consultation, and resource support related to pediatric mental health. To evaluate initial impact of the program, data from 190 pediatricians and family practitioners from the Wisconsin Health Information Organization (WHIO) were analyzed. Enrollment in the WI CPCP was associated with a significant increase in rates of mental health diagnoses within primary care visits. In addition, the number of providers who made any mental health diagnosis increased from 56% of PCPs pre-enrollment to over 99% post-enrollment. These data provide additional support for pediatric psychiatry consultation programs within primary care.

Language: en