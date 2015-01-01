Abstract

This paper describes a case study of an Outreach and Drop-in Centre (ODIC) established under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. In the quantitative part, data were gathered from the ODIC office documents and analysed using MS Excel. Linear regression analysis demonstrated a relationship between the number of in-centre clients and the number of Community Outreach Programmes (COPs). Similarly, this study examined the relationship between the number of networks established and the number of participants in COPs. Hence, two regression lines were derived accordingly. In addition, qualitative data collected through key informant interviews corroborated the quantitative results. This case study highlights the importance of networks and COPs in increasing the reach of ODIC and ensuring the quality of services. Finally, in partnership with other government agencies, this ODIC sets a model for engaging marginalised adolescents in reducing substance abuse.

Language: en