Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges to healthcare workers (HCWs) around the world. The healthcare system in Lebanon was already under pressure due to economic instability and political unrest before the pandemic. This study aims to explore the impact of COVID-19 and the economic crisis on HCWs' experiences of workplace violence in Lebanon.



METHODS: A qualitative research design with an inductive approach was employed to gather data on workplace violence through Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) from HCWs in Tripoli Governmental Hospital (TGH), a governmental hospital in North Lebanon. Participants were recruited through purposive sampling. The interviews were conducted in Arabic, recorded, transcribed, and translated into English. Thematic analysis was used to analyze the data.



RESULTS: A total of 27 employees at the hospital participated in the six FGDs, of which 15 females and 12 males. The analysis identified four main themes: (1) Types of violence, (2) Events witnessed, (3) Staff reactions to violence, and (4) Causes of violence. According to the interviews conducted, all the staff members, whether they had experienced or witnessed violent behavior, reported that such incidents occurred frequently, ranging from verbal abuse to physical assault, and sometimes even involving the use of weapons. The study findings suggest that several factors contribute to the prevalence of violence in TGH, including patients' financial status, cultural beliefs, and lack of medical knowledge. The hospital's location in an area with a culture of nepotism and favoritism further exacerbates the issue. The staff's collective response to dealing with violence is either to submit to the aggressor's demands or to remove themselves from the situation by running away. Participants reported an increase in workplace violence during the COVID-19 pandemic and the exacerbated economic crisis in Lebanon and the pandemic.



CONCLUSION: Interventions at different levels, such as logistical, policy, and education interventions, can help prevent and address workplace violence. Community-level interventions, such as raising awareness and engaging with non-state armed groups, are also essential to promoting a culture of respect and zero tolerance for violence.

