Veley A, Degen M, Rimmer L, Collins L, Dorocicz I, Smith J, Barclay R, Scodras S, Alsbury-Nealy K, Salbach NM. Disabil. Rehabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/09638288.2023.2258336

37787058

PURPOSE: Measures of physical capacity and self-efficacy may help rehabilitation professionals better understand and detect frailty in older adults. We aimed to characterize frailty, walking self-efficacy, physical capacity, and their inter-relationships in older adults with difficulty walking outdoors.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: A secondary analysis of baseline data from 187 older adults (age ≥ 65 years) with mobility limitations was performed. Frailty was evaluated using the cardiovascular health study frailty index. Physical capacity was measured using the 10-meter walk test (10mWT), 6-min walk test (6MWT), 30-second sit-to-stand test (30STST), mini balance evaluation systems test (mini-BESTest), and hand dynamometry. Self-efficacy was assessed using the ambulatory self-confidence questionnaire (ASCQ). We evaluated associations between scores on physical capacity and walking self-efficacy measures and frailty level using an ANOVA or the Kruskal Wallis H-test.

RESULTS: The percentage of participants not frail, pre-frail, and frail was 33.7%, 57.2%, and 9.1%, respectively. Median score on the 10mWT-comfortable pace, 10mWT-fast pace, 6MWT, 30STST, mini-BESTest, grip strength, and ASCQ was 1.06 m/s, 1.42 m/s, 354.0 m, 9.0 repetitions, 22 points, 23.0 kg, and 8.1 points, respectively. Scores on physical capacity and walking self-efficacy measures were associated with frailty level (p < 0.01).

CONCLUSIONS: Findings provide insight into the utility of rehabilitation measures to indicate frailty among older adults with mobility limitations.


older adults; Frailty; physical capacity; standardized assessment tools; walking self-efficacy

