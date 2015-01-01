Abstract

BACKGROUND AND IMPORTANCE: Ensuring prompt ambulance responses is complicated and costly. It is a general conception that short response times save lives, but the actual knowledge is limited.



OBJECTIVE: To examine the association between the response times of ambulances with lights and sirens and 30-day mortality.



DESIGN: A registry-based cohort study using data collected from 2014-2018. SETTINGS AND PARTICIPANTS: This study included 182 895 individuals who, during 2014-2018, were dispatched 266 265 ambulances in the Capital Region of Denmark. OUTCOME MEASURES AND ANALYSIS: The primary outcome was 30-day mortality. Subgroup analyses were performed on out-of-hospital cardiac arrests, ambulance response priority subtypes, and caller-reported symptoms of chest pain, dyspnoea, unconsciousness, and traffic accidents. The relation between variables and 30-day mortality was examined with logistic regression.



RESULTS: Unadjusted, short response times were associated with higher 30-day mortality rates across unadjusted response time quartiles (0-6.39 min: 9%; 6.40-8.60 min: 7.5%, 8.61-11.80 min: 6.6%, >11.80 min: 5.5%). This inverse relationship was consistent across subgroups, including chest pain, dyspnoea, unconsciousness, and response priority subtypes. For traffic accidents, no significant results were found. In the case of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests, longer response times of up to 10 min correlated with increased 30-day mortality rates (0-6.39 min: 84.1%; 6.40-8.60 min: 86.7%, 8.61-11.8 min: 87.7%, >11.80 min: 85.5%). Multivariable-adjusted logistic regression analysis showed that age, sex, Charlson comorbidity score, and call-related symptoms were associated with 30-day mortality, but response time was not (OR: 1.00 (95% CI [0.99-1.00])).



CONCLUSION: Longer ambulance response times were not associated with increased mortality, except for out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.

Language: en