Abstract

Acute traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI) combined with foreign matter retention is rare in the clinic, which causes less literature reported, browsed, and analyzed. A 36-year-old male was rushed to our institution due to an attack on the back. His superficial sensation below the nipple had disappeared (mainly in the left breast), the proprioception of both lower limbs was obviously decreased, and the muscle strength of the left lower limb was level 0 and that of the right lower limb was level 3. Computed tomography of the thoracic vertebrae showed that the dagger had completely pierced into the T9 vertebral body and the spinal canal. Prehospital transport: the spinal cord may be injured again due to the movement of the remaining foreign matter and the posture of the patients while they are being transported. Pathophysiology: the incidence of incomplete SCI is higher than that of other types of SCI. Imaging examination: magnetic resonance imaging might cause unexpected secondary injuries. Treatments: surgical intervention including removal of foreign matter and decompression is an essential and important measure for recovery of neurological function. Patients could benefit from administration of methylprednisolone.

