Abstract

Users of head-mounted displays (HMDs) for virtual reality (VR) sometimes have balance issues since HMDs impede their view of the outside world. This has a greater impact on people with balance impairments since many rely more heavily on their visual cues to keep their balance. This is a significant obstacle to the universal usability and accessibility of VR. Although previous studies have verified the imbalance issue, not much work has been done to diminish it. In this study, we investigated how to increase VR balance by utilizing additional visual cues. To examine how different visual approaches (static, rhythmic, spatial, and center of pressure (CoP) based feedback) affect balance in VR, we recruited 100 people (50 with balance impairments due to multiple sclerosis and 50 without balance impairments) across two different geographic locations (United States and Bangladesh). All people completed both standing visual exploration as well as standing reach and grasp tasks.



RESULTS demonstrated that static, rhythmic, and CoP visual feedback approaches enhanced balance significantly ($p\lt. 05$) in VR for people with balance impairments. The methods described in this study could be applied to design more accessible virtual environments for people with balance impairments.

