|
Citation
|
Khan MK, Jindal MK. Indian J. Dent. Res. 2023; 34(2): 114-118.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Indian Society for Dental Research)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37787195
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND AIM: Traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) have become the public dental health problem worldwide in children and adolescents. These injuries are complex and multifactorial in aetiology. This study was done with the aim to analyse the association of 'type of TDI' with its demographic and various predisposing factors in children by an advanced statistical method of machine learning (ML) of artificial intelligence (AI).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Artificial intelligence (AI); machine learning (ML); predisposing factors; random tree classifier; type of dental trauma