|
Citation
|
Calderon M, Cortez-Vergara C, Brown L, Lowe H, Abarca B, Rondon M, Mannell J. Int. J. Equity Health 2023; 22(1): e204.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37789397
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Women living in indigenous communities in Peru currently experience extremely high rates of intimate partner violence (IPV). Over the past 10 years, there has been a large multi-sectoral initiative to establish a national network of Centros de Emergencia de la Mujer (Women's Emergency Centres) that integrate health and police services, and substantial increase in efforts from non-governmental organisations in supporting survivors of violence. However, there is currently little evidence on how existing services meet the needs of indigenous women experiencing violence in Peru.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Latin America; Indigenous people; Qualitative research; Mental health services; Emergency services; Health services research; Indigenous health services; Indigenous populations; Peru; Violence against women