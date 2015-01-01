Abstract

To explore patient and health care provider HIV postexposure prophylaxis (PEP) decision making following sexual assault, semistructured interviews regarding HIV PEP provision with 15 patients and 10 health care providers were conducted. A qualitative, descriptive, thematic analysis approach was used. Four themes were derived: (a) medical concerns; (b) emotional, trauma, and support factors; (c) daily medication management; and (d) ensuring access to HIV PEP. How participants described these themes and the importance placed on factors within each theme varied between the two groups. Altering provider communication so that HIV PEP discussions better align with patient decision-making factors (e.g., trauma and ability to take in information, how to manage side effects) could facilitate improvement in HIV PEP decision making following sexual assault for patients. High-level policy changes would improve HIV PEP access for sexual assault patients without necessitating the extraordinary efforts individual providers currently undertake.

