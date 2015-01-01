|
Nobakht HN, Steinsbekk S, Wichstrøm L. J. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
37786360
BACKGROUND: Interparental aggression is believed to increase the risk of behavioral disorders in offspring, and offspring behavioral problems may forecast interparental aggression. However, these assumptions have yet to be put to a strong test. This study, therefore, examined whether increased interparental aggression predicted increased symptoms of oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) and conduct disorder (CD) from preschool to adolescence and vice versa.
Language: en
interpersonal violence; Adolescent delinquency; child behavioral problems; conduct disorder; interparental aggression; interparental conflict; oppositional defiant disorder; within-family analysis