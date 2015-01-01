Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine modifiable and non-modifiable factors for associations with dance-related injury among pre-professional ballet dancers over five academic years.



DESIGN: Prospective cohort study METHODS: Full-time pre-professional ballet dancers [n=452; 399 female, median (range) age: 15 years (11-21)] participated across five academic years at a vocational school. Participants completed baseline screening and online weekly injury questionnaires including dance exposure (hours/week). Zero-inflated Poisson regression models were used to examine associations between potential risk factors measured at baseline and self-reported dance-related injury.



RESULTS: In count model coefficients, left one leg standing score [log coefficient estimate: -0.249 (95%CI: -0.478, -0.02); p=0.033] and right unipedal dynamic balance time [log coefficient estimate: -0.0294 (95%CI: -0.048, -0.01); p>0.001] carried a protective effect with increased years of training when adjusted for Athletic Coping Skills Inventory (ACSI) score. A significant association was found for left unipedal dynamic balance time and dance-related injury [log coefficient estimate: 0.013 (95%CI: 0.000, 0.026); p=0.045] when adjusted for years training and ACSI score. There were no significant associations between dance-related injury and ankle and hip range of motion, active straight leg raise or Y-balance test measures.



CONCLUSION: When adjusted for years of previous dance training and psychological coping skills, there was a significant association between limb-specific lumbopelvic control and dynamic balance tasks, and self-reported dance-related injury in pre-professional ballet.

