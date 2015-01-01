Abstract

BACKGROUND: Volleyball is among the five most popular sports in the world. Regardless of level and age, volleyball athletes perform fast high-impact movements such as jumps, landings, and changes in direction, demanding motor and sensory skills to avoid injuries. The available scientific literature provides information regarding the incidence of injuries in volleyball, but the evidence of injuries in young volleyball athletes (12-18 years old) is not well defined. Therefore, a systematic review was conducted to investigate the incidence and prevalence of injuries in young volleyball players.



METHODS: This systematic review was conducted according to the PRISMA recommendations and prospectively registered in PROSPERO (ID: CRD42022344623). An electronic search was conducted in the following databases: Web of Science, PubMed, and SportDiscuss via EBSCO in August 2022 and March 2023. Inclusion criteria followed the PICOS acronym: (P) youth volleyball players; (I) volleyball; (C) none; (O) incidence and/or prevalence of injury; and (S) cohort studies. The risk of bias was analysed using the adapted STROBE instrument.



RESULTS: Five studies were included in the qualitative analysis. They had a mean methodological quality of 6 (range 4-8) on the modified STROBE scale. Injury incidence was presented in varying ways, ranging from 1.51 injuries/1000 player hours to 12.4 injuries/10,000 athlete exposures (AEs). The prevalence was 1.6 ± 1.7 per 100 AEs. A total sample of 3698 youth volleyball athletes predominantly females was found. The body sites with the highest rate of injuries were the ankle, the distal portion of the upper limbs (wrist/hand/fingers) and the knee, respectively.



CONCLUSION: There was remarkable variability in the rate of injuries and the form of presentation between the studies. In addition, junior volleyball athletes had lower injury rates compared to other sports practised in high school, and older athletes had higher injury rates.

