Zapata-López JS, Tonguino-Rosero S, Méndez F. J. Sch. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37788683
BACKGROUND: Sedentarism has been associated with poorer mental health, greater likelihood of bullying and suicide risk; however, studies with national coverage are needed to characterize contexts and allow comparisons between nations. The aim of this study was to examine the association between sedentary lifestyles with bullying in the social context of Colombian adolescents.
adolescent; physical activity; bullying; students; sedentary behavior