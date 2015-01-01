Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sedentarism has been associated with poorer mental health, greater likelihood of bullying and suicide risk; however, studies with national coverage are needed to characterize contexts and allow comparisons between nations. The aim of this study was to examine the association between sedentary lifestyles with bullying in the social context of Colombian adolescents.



METHODS: Cross-sectional study with 78,772 adolescents aged 13-17 years participating in the 2017 National School Health Survey. Sedentary behavior was defined as sitting for 3+ hours/day of leisure time, while bullying was identified by self-report of being victimized 1+ times/month. Relative frequencies were estimated and, using a log-binomial regression model, prevalence ratios (PR) were calculated.



RESULTS: A total of 15.31% of students reported being victims of bullying. A higher probability to be bullied was estimated in sedentary adolescents (PR: 1.18; 95% CI: 1.09-1.29), as well as in females, ethnic minorities, those who went hungry in the last month due to lack of food, students with health problems, and private schools.



CONCLUSIONS: Bullying was related with sedentary leisure time, gender, ethnicity, type of educational institution, and presence of health problems. Being a multicausal phenomenon, bullying demands policies and programs with a greater focus on the most vulnerable groups.

