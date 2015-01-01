Abstract

When discussing the influence of the built environment on taxi travel demand, few studies have considered the effect of the modifiable areal unit problem (MAUP) or the influence of the "5D" dimensions of the built environment (It refers to the consideration of the built environment from five dimensions of density, diversity, design, destination accessibility and distance to transit.) on taxi travel demand. Moreover, discussion of the nonlinear and linear relationships between taxi demand and environment variables is also lacking. To address these gaps, we constructed a "5D" dimension index system of built environment variables. The influence of the MAUP on the model results was discussed using the optimal parameter-based geographical detector (OPGD) model, and the optimal spatial analysis unit was selected. The OPGD and multiscale geographically weighted regression (MGWR) models were used to reveal the influence of different dimensions of the built environment on taxi travel demand from global and local perspectives, respectively. Finally, the central urban area of Xi'an was analyzed as an example. The results show the following: (1) Most built environment variables are sensitive to the influence of MAUP. (2) It is better to divide the space into regular hexagons than squares, and the optimal spatial analysis unit in this study is a regular hexagon grid with sides of 900m. (3) From a global perspective, the distance to the city center, commercial residence POI density, transportation facility POI density, and population density have the greatest influence on the demand for taxi travel. (4) From a local perspective, the MGWR model considering spatial heterogeneity and scale differences is superior to the GWR model, and the influence of built environment variables exhibited spatial heterogeneity. The proposed optimal spatial analysis unit can provide a basis for taxi demand forecasting and scheduling. This study provides a reference for urban planners and traffic managers to offer optimization strategies related to the built environment, promote healthy development of the taxi industry, and solve the problems of the urban transportation system.

Language: en