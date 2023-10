Abstract

Correction: BMC Trials 24, 126 (2021)



Following publication of the original article [1], we have been informed that the box entitled "Baseline assessments" in Fig. 1 was misplaced. The correct placement should have been after "Informed consent" and before "Randomization".



The original article has been corrected.

