Abstract

This study analyzes factors of sexual harassment in the workplace based on sample survey data on women working in the Korean film industry (n = 449) using logistic regression analysis. It finds higher education, younger age, and union membership increase harassment risk, suggesting backlash against feminism post-#MeToo. A higher proportion of men at shooting locations raises harassment likelihood, reflecting the industry's unique conditions. Longer work hours also increase harassment probability. The findings highlight the importance of considering industrial context in addressing workplace harassment. They emphasize the need for policies improving gender representation in film.

