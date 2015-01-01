|
Dawson K, Burke L, Flack WFJ, O'Higgins S, McIvor C, Macneela P. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37788357
This study explores how identifying with multiple minority groups relates to sexual harassment victimization (SHV) among students in higher education institutions in Ireland (n = 6,002).
college students; sexual harassment; intersectionality; campus climate; minority groups