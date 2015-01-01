|
Citation
|
Cox DJ, Ye JJ, Zhang C, Van Vleet L, Nickenig Vissoci JR, Buckland DM. West. J. Emerg. Med. 2023; 24(5): 823-830.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, California Chapter of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37788021
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION:Effective out-of-hospital administration of naloxone in opioid overdoses is dependent on timely arrival of naloxone. Delays in emergency medical services (EMS) response time could potentially be overcome with drones to deliver naloxone efficiently to the scene for bystander use. Our objective was to evaluate a mathematical optimization simulation for geographical placement of drone bases in reducing response time to opioid overdose.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Retrospective Studies; *Drug Overdose; *Opiate Overdose; Naloxone/therapeutic use; Unmanned Aerial Devices