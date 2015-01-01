Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Black and Hispanic patients are frequently assigned lower acuity triage scores than White patients. This can lead to longer wait times, less aggressive care, and worse outcomes. In this study we aimed to determine whether these effects are more pronounced for patients with subjective complaints.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective analysis for all adult visits between 2016-2019 at an urban academic emergency department (ED) with acuity-based pods. We determined rates of initial high-acuity triage both across all patients and among the subset located in the high-acuity pod at time of disposition (either through initial assignment or subsequent up-triage). Analysis was performed for common chief complaints categorized as subjective (chest pain, dyspnea, any pain); observed (altered mental status); numeric (fever, hypotension); or protocolized (stroke, ST-elevation myocardial infarction). We constructed logistic regression models to control for age, race, gender, method of arrival, and final disposition.



RESULTS: We analyzed 297,355 adult ED visits. Black and Hispanic patients were less likely to be triaged to high-acuity beds (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 0.76, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.73-0.79 for Black, and aOR 0.87, 95% CI 0.84-0.90 for Hispanic patients). This effect was more pronounced for those with subjective chief complaints, including chest pain (aOR 0.76, 95% CI 0.73-0.79 for Black and 0.88, 95% CI 0.78-0.99 for Hispanic patients), dyspnea (aOR 0.79, 95% CI 0.68-0.92 and 0.8, 95% CI 0.72-0.99), and any pain (aOR 0.83, 95% CI 0.75-0.92 and 0.89, 95% CI 0.82-0.97, respectively). Among patients in the high-acuity pod at time of disposition, Black and Hispanic patients were disproportionately triaged to lower acuity pods on arrival (aOR 1.47, 95% CI 1.33-1.63 for Black and aOR 1.27, 95% CI 1.15-1.40 for Hispanic adults), with significant differences observed only for subjective chief complaints. No differences were observed for observed, objective, or protocolized complaints in either analysis.



CONCLUSION: Black and Hispanic adults, including those who ultimately required high-acuity resources, were disproportionately triaged to lower acuity pods. This effect was more pronounced for patients with subjective chief complaints. Additional work is needed to identify and overcome potential bias in the assessment of patients with subjective chief complaints in ED triage.

Language: en