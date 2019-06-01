Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE), who are trained to provide comprehensive and compassionate specialty care to sexual assault survivors, are increasingly used in the emergency department (ED), but there is little published literature to support their benefit. In this study we aimed to compare services offered and received by sexual assault survivors in the ED when care was provided by a SANE vs those with traditional care teams, hypothesizing that SANE utilization will be associated with improved uptake of recommended services.



METHODS: This was a retrospective review examining all patient encounters in which a sexual assault was disclosed in a large, urban, adult ED between June 1, 2019-June 30, 2022. We extracted timeline information from the ED encounter, demographic information, resources offered to and accepted by the patient, clinical care data, and continuity of care data from the medical record. We used unadjusted and adjusted analyses to compare patient demographics and services offered and accepted between SANE and non-SANE encounters.



RESULTS: We included a total of 182 encounters in the analysis, of which 130 (71.4%) involved SANEs. Demographics were similar between groups, except there was a larger proportion of cisgender men in the non-SANE group (14.0% vs 5.5%), and the timing of visits differed, with non-SANE visits more common during the overnight shift. All recommended testing, prophylaxis, and resources were offered more frequently during SANE visits, and all but one were more frequently accepted by patients during SANE visits, although not all comparisons reached statistical significance.



CONCLUSION: Patients who received care from a SANE were more often offered recommended services and resources and more frequently accepted them. Making SANE care available at all times to these vulnerable patients would both improve patient outcomes and allow hospitals to meet required quality metrics. States should consider expanding legislation to encourage and fund SANE coverage for all hospitals to support access to vital resources in the ED for survivors of sexual assault.

