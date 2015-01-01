|
Citation
|
Jahrami H. Arab Gulf Journal of Scientific Research 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE Using a mobile phone is increasingly becoming recognized as very dangerous while driving. With a smartphone, users feel connected and have access to information. The inability to access smartphone has become a phobia, causing anxiety and fear. The present study's aims are as follows: first, quantify the association between nomophobia and road safety among motorists; second, determine a cut-off value for nomophobia that would identify poor road safety so that interventions can be designed accordingly.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Automobile drivers; Hazardous phone use; Illegal smartphone use; Nomophobia; Risky driving