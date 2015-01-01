Abstract

This article presents the design and prototyping of an intelligent lifeguard collar, where the main objective of the project was to safeguard the well-being of peoplein any situation of risk of drowning, to carry out the project we worked on a mechanical system where through the principle of Archimedes it was calculated whatis thes forces necessary for people of different masses to get afloat and keep their nostrils out of the water, in addition an electron system was developed in the proteus software where by means of a heart rate monitor that is strategically located in the collar, it was possible to capture the beats per minute of the heart (bpm) of the people through the carotid artery that is located on both sides of the neck, this sensor sends signals to the control system that was programmed taking into account the relationship between ages and the beat-per-minute intervals of the heart since a person of 20 years does not have the same interval of beats per minute as a person of 60 years in this way the control system makes a correct decision before activating the valve that releases the carbon monoxide (co2) que is compressed in a cartridge so that immediately afterwards inflates the chamber.

Language: en