Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide among Egyptians is a subject of great concern which requires thorough study to formulate a prevention strategy. Suicide has a significant impact on economic growth and development.



AIM OF THE STUDY: To assess the medico legal aspects of suicidal cases through analysis of socio-demographical data, risk factors and common methods used.



METHODS: A retrospective review was conducted on data obtained from 3720 suicide injured patients who were recorded to Fayoum, Cairo and Alexandria Forensic Medical Authority in between January 2017and December 2021.



RESULTS: in this study 32.2% of study group aged between 21 and 30 years old, followed by 25.5% aged between 31 and 40 years old.67.2% were males versus 32.8% were females. For marital status 45.8% were married.83.4 % had a low level versus 16.6 had a high level. Percentage of suicidal cases in 2017 were 14.5% increased to 19.6% in 2018, then to21.3% in 2019, then to 22.3% in 2020 and 2021. 46.8% of cases were from Cairo, 12.5% were from Fayoum, and 40.8% were from Alexandria. The most common cause of suicide was Aluminum phosphide 25.4%, followed by Hanging 19.4% the fall from high was15.5%.There was a statistical significant difference with p-value <0.001 in suicidal methods between different governorates with higher percentage of firearm (91.3%), cut wrist (100%),, stab abdomen (100%), and Zinc phosphide toxicity (88.9%) in Cairo, higher percentage of aluminum phosphide toxicity (44.9%) was noticed in Fayoum, and the high prevalence was for drug abuse toxicity (55.7%), traffic accident (52.6%), and aluminum phosphide toxicity (50.4%) for Alexandria.



CONCLUSION: Suicide is regarded as an issue, hence preventing it should be given top priority. Suicidal methods are readily available and challenging to control. As a result, risk factor-based suicide prevention strategies may be more effective than techniques that restrict access.

