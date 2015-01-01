|
Citation
|
Palmquist KB, Truver MT, Shoff EN, Krotulski AJ, Swortwood MJ. J. Forensic Sci. 2023; 68(5): 1643-1661.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Society for Testing and Materials, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Fentanyl, fentanyl analogs, and other novel synthetic opioids (NSO), including nitazene analogs, prevail in forensic toxicology casework. Analytical methods for identifying these drugs in biological specimens need to be robust, sensitive, and specific. Isomers, new analogs, and slight differences in structural modifications necessitate the use of high-resolution mass spectrometry (HRMS), especially as a non-targeted screening method designed to detect newly emerging drugs. Traditional forensic toxicology workflows, such as immunoassay and gas chromatography mass spectrometry (GC-MS), are generally not sensitive enough for detection of NSOs due to observed low (sub-μg/L) concentrations. For this review, the authors tabulated, reviewed, and summarized analytical methods from 2010-2022 for screening and quantification of fentanyl analogs and other NSOs in biological specimens using a variety of different instruments and sample preparation approaches. Limits of detection or quantification for 105 methods were included and compared to published standards and guidelines for suggested scope and sensitivity in forensic toxicology casework.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
analytical methods; fentanyl analogs; forensic toxicology; HRMS; LC–MS; novel synthetic opioids (NSO)