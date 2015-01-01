SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Julien-Sweerts S, Romo L, Blot E, Ordonneau P, Ingrand P, Gicquel L. Heliyon 2023; 9(9): e20074.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.heliyon.2023.e20074

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Road crashes are the first cause of mortality for young adults aged 18-25 years and the human factor contributes to 90-95% of events. The present study was carried out to determine the efficacity of the ECARR2 recurrence prevention program among adolescents and young adults at high risk of having a new traffic crash in the following months. A total of 288 participants having had a traffic crash that required going to the emergency room, at high risk of accident recurrence (ECARR≥5) were randomly allocated to either the intervention group (n = 144) or the control group (n = 144).


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print