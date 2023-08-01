Abstract

Sudden unexplained death in childhood (SUDC) is the sudden and unexpected death of a child between 1 and 18 years of age, which remains unexplained after a thorough investigation. Although it is the 4th leading category of death in England and Wales for children aged 1-4 years, there is limited awareness of SUDC and limited research into this field. There are currently no known modifiable risk factors or prevention strategies. SUDC deeply impacts families and is particularly difficult due to the sudden nature, the potential trauma of finding a child, and a lack of any clear reason. For most bereaved families understanding why their child died is very important but this is not possible following SUDC. Parents may have grief complicated by post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and paralysing fear for the survival of any other siblings or pregnancies. This article is written by a professional with personal experience of losing a child to SUDC and both authors have years of experience working with and listening to families. It summarises important considerations and recommendations for any professional who could potentially interact with an affected family.

