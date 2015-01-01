Abstract

A braking robot and an in-vehicle HD camera were used to study the influence of emergency braking systems on the passive safety of vehicles, to conduct real vehicle tests on volunteers. The dynamic responses of 18 groups of volunteers under different braking deceleration speeds and different test speeds were collected, and the change rule of the driver's forward tilt displacement during AEB braking was analyzed. The x-direction displacement of the head and shoulder of the volunteers increased with the increase of the braking deceleration speed, and there was no obvious correlation with the initial speed. Madymo was used to build a restraint system model, verified against the real vehicle crash test data. The maximum offposition state of the volunteer's real car test was input into the restraint system model. The injury of drivers in frontal 100% overlap rigid barrier crash conditions with or without AEB effect was analyzed through simulation and comparison. It was concluded that AEB interventions do not increase the damage value with the existing passive safety development strategy.

Language: en