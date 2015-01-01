Abstract

Previous studies found a positive relationship between prior violent victimization experience and substance use among adolescents based on general strain theory. However, there is limited knowledge on the link between violent victimization and vaping, which is a relatively new method of substance use. Therefore, the current study applies general strain theory to examine the relationship between violent victimization and vaping. Three types of vaping, nicotine, marijuana, and flavor only, are examined in correlation with violent victimization, utilizing data from the 2019 cohort of the Monitoring the Future study (MTF). The findings suggest that students with violent victimization experience are more likely to engage in vaping. Also, students with stronger negative emotions, weaker social bonds, and more unstructured time with peers are more likely to vape. The current study provides empirical evidence on using general strain theory to explain vaping behavior among students. Applicable policies are also discussed.

