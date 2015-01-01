Abstract

Sexual assault is a common human rights violation that globally affects approximately 1 in 3 women (30%). Making interventions available via the internet can enhance the security, privacy, and accessibility of mental health resources. This pilot study evaluates utilization, perceived helpfulness, and initial efficacy of Digital Aid to Help Life Improve after Assault (DAHLIA), a fully automated internet-based microintervention website developed to help women improve mood and functioning. Sixty-eight individuals consented to take part in this study. Although most participants visited the website only once, the eight DAHLIA microinterventions were used 117 times. Participants rated the microinterventions as moderately useful; depression and anxiety were inversely related to the perception of usefulness (p <.05). Microinterventions that were designed to offer immediate relief improved mood from before to after use more than the microinterventions requiring activities outside of the intervention (p <.05). Both types of microinterventions were similarly effective for reducing distress from before to after using microinterventions. Our initial test of DAHLIA indicated an interest in such interventions along with their potential to improve mental well-being in the moment. This study also suggested areas for improvement and further development.

