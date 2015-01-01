Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Human sex trafficking is widespread and a nationally recognized public health crisis. Trafficked individuals and survivors often utilize the healthcare system, yet healthcare professionals cite a lack of formal training to identify and provide appropriate care. This study aims to increase obstetrics/gynecology, emergency medicine, and family medicine residents' knowledge and confidence when caring for individuals involved in sex trafficking.



METHODS: Obstetrics/gynecology, emergency medicine, and family medicine residents voluntarily attended an evidence-based education session and received an electronic pre-, immediate post-, and 5-month post-session survey measuring knowledge, attitudes, beliefs, and confidence. Validated survey items were adapted from previous studies. Paired t-tests (p<0.05) and descriptive analyses were used to determine differences. A concluding focus group was facilitated to further understand trainee experiences and awareness when caring for suspected sex-trafficked individuals and survivors. Thematic analysis determined reoccurring themes.



RESULTS: Between 2019 and 2021, 48 pre-session, 28 immediate post-session, and 13 5-month post-session surveys were collected. Resident knowledge and confidence increased from the pre-session to the immediate post-session period. Session pre- and post-surveys were linked (n=14) and showed a statistically significant increase in knowledge (p<0.05) and an increase in confidence. The mean number of correct knowledge questions remained higher 5 months after the session than in the pre-session period. Focus group themes included increased resident knowledge and confidence.



CONCLUSIONS: Improvement and retention in resident knowledge and confidence in caring for sex-trafficked individuals illustrate the utility of this education intervention and expand on current literature. This study provides an example of an education session that can be adapted for other medical trainees.



Keywords: Human trafficking;

Language: en