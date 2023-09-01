Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Falls from cribs resulting in head injury are understudied and poorly characterized. The purpose of this study was to advance current understanding of the prevalence, descriptive characteristics of injury victims, and the types of crib fall-related head injuries (CFHI) using queried patient cases from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database.



METHODS: Using the US Consumer Product Safety Commission's System NEISS database, we queried all CFHIs among children from over 100 emergency departments (EDs). Patient information regarding age, race, sex, location of the incident, diagnoses, ED disposition, and sequelae were analyzed. The number of CFHI from all US EDs during each year was also collected from the database.



RESULTS: There were an estimated 54,799 (95% CI: 30,228-79,369) total visits to EDs for CFHIs between 2012 and 2021, with a decrease in incidence of approximately 20% during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic (2019: 5616 cases, 2020: 4459 cases). The annual incidence of injuries showed no significant trend over the 10-year study period. An available subset of 1782 cases of head injuries from approximately 100 EDs was analyzed, and 1442 cases were included in final analysis. Injuries were sorted into three primary categories: unspecified closed head injury (e.g., closed head injury, blunt head trauma, or traumatic brain injury), concussion, or open head injury and skull fracture. Unspecified closed head injuries were the most common of all head injuries (95.4%, 1376/1442). Open head injuries (14/1442, 0.97%) and concussions 3.6% (52/1442, 3.6%) were rare. Most injuries involved children under the age of 1 (42.6%) compared to children who were 1, 2, 3, or 4-years old. About a fourth of patients had other diagnoses in addition to their primary injury including scalp/forehead hematomas, emesis, and contusions. Female patients were more likely to present with other diagnoses in addition to their primary head injury (Difference: 12.3%, 95% CI: 9.87%-15.4%, p < .0001).



CONCLUSION: Despite minimum rail height requirements set by the Consumer Safety Product Commission (CPSC), head injuries associated with crib falls are prevalent in the United States. However, most injuries were minor with a vast majority of patients being released following examination and treatment.

